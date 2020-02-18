Elderly hiker who went missing near Big Rock Ridge found alive in Marin County

article

The 76-year-old hiker who went missing in Marin County on Mondy has been found alive, sheriff's officials said Tuesday night.

Marin County Sheriff's Department said Robert Bennett was being extracted with assitance from Sonoma County Sheriff's Department. The rescue effort, involving a helicopter, could be heard on scanner traffic shortly before 11 p.m. Officials did not have an update on his condition.

Bennet went missing Monday around 1:22 p.m. near Big Rock Ridge. He was walking toward Valley Stone Trail Head.

He was reported missing by family when he didn't return from his hike.

A senior couple from Palo Alto is still missing. They were hiking in the Inverness area of Marin County, as they have before, when they disappeared.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, have been missing for four days.

They were last seen Friday walking near an Airbnb rental house on Via de La Vista in Inverness.

Their hiking boots and packs were still in the vacation rental, suggesting it wasn't to be a long or arduous hike.

But they never returned.

Search and rescue teams, tracking dogs, and almost 140-specially trained volunteers combed the area for any clues.

"There was no evidence of clothing or drag marks or anything we would consider viable," said Fire Captain Burton Eubank, of the Inverness Volunteer Fire Dept. "And every one of these places became so thick it was basically impenetrable at a certain point."

Authorities haven't made any connection between the two incidents.