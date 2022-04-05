Emergency crews on scene in SF's Parkmerced, city officials say avoid area

article

Emergency crews are on the scene at the 100 block of Gonzalez Drive in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon. A male suspect, possibly armed with a firearm, may be having a mental health emergency, police say.

An alert from San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management went out at 4:10 p.m.

Officials said to avoid the area of Diaz Avenue and Gonzalez Drive, between Cardenas and Castelo avenues. Officers from the Taraval police station responded to the scene just after 2 p.m.

Police Sgt. Adam Lobsinger said prior to officers arriving, the possibly-armed person went inside a building. Crisis and hostage negotiators are on hand. As of 5:20 p.m., the team was still trying to make contact with the suspect.

Video shared on the Citizen app shows police on hand wearing tactical gear, but also armed with less than lethal rifles. Police have cordoned off the affected area with tape.

City officials said to expect traffic delays and to consider alternate routes in the area.

Still image courtesy video from Citizen app.