Evacuation warning issued for brush fire in San Mateo Co.

Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
San Mateo County
KTVU FOX 2

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - An evacuation warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park communities in southern San Mateo County as crews battle a brush fire, according to Cal Fire. 

The order asking residents to prepare to evacuate was issued at 2 p.m. 

Officials recommend packing your vehicle with personal belongings, securing your buildings, packing medications and ensuring your vehicle has fuel. 

Pescadero Creek, Memorial & Sam McDonald parks are closed due to an active fire, San Mateo County Parks announced in a tweet.   

"Fire-fighting equipment and resources are on scene using fire roads," they wrote. "Please support fire fighters [sic] by staying out of all three parks and off all trails and roads in area."

Fires crews have been battling several fires spread around the Bay Area amid a heat wave that prompted an excessive heat warning for most of the area. 

Follow the most current evacuation information at www.smco.community.zonehaven.com.   