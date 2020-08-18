Evacuation warning issued for brush fire in San Mateo Co.

An evacuation warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park communities in southern San Mateo County as crews battle a brush fire, according to Cal Fire.

The order asking residents to prepare to evacuate was issued at 2 p.m.

Officials recommend packing your vehicle with personal belongings, securing your buildings, packing medications and ensuring your vehicle has fuel.

Pescadero Creek, Memorial & Sam McDonald parks are closed due to an active fire, San Mateo County Parks announced in a tweet.

"Fire-fighting equipment and resources are on scene using fire roads," they wrote. "Please support fire fighters [sic] by staying out of all three parks and off all trails and roads in area."

Fires crews have been battling several fires spread around the Bay Area amid a heat wave that prompted an excessive heat warning for most of the area.

Advertisement

Follow the most current evacuation information at www.smco.community.zonehaven.com.