Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
8
High Wind Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Watch
from WED 12:00 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 10:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline

Evacuation warning issued for Santa Cruz mountains

By
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Evacuation warning issued for Santa Cruz Mountains

With all the rain, there are some evacuation warnings issued for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains

DAVENPORT, Calif. - People in the Santa Cruz mountains may need to be ready to evacuate on Monday because of heavy rains expected this week.

CalFire issued evacuation warnings for the area of Davenport in the San Lorenzo Valley in the Santa Cruz mountains. It's an area hit hard by the CZU Lightning Fire in August. 

Heavy rains are expected Tuesday and through the weekend,

There are already signs along the highways in the area, letting people know they can expect flooding. And landslides in the burn area are a big concern. 

In August and September, the CZU Lightning Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties burned through 8,600 acres.

Santa Cruz emergency officials say people who live in the Davenport zone of the Santa Cruz mountains need to have a bag packed and their essential belongings with them to be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice.

The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of rain to hit the area over the course of this winter storm.