Evacuation warning issued for Santa Cruz mountains

People in the Santa Cruz mountains may need to be ready to evacuate on Monday because of heavy rains expected this week.

CalFire issued evacuation warnings for the area of Davenport in the San Lorenzo Valley in the Santa Cruz mountains. It's an area hit hard by the CZU Lightning Fire in August.

Heavy rains are expected Tuesday and through the weekend,

There are already signs along the highways in the area, letting people know they can expect flooding. And landslides in the burn area are a big concern.

In August and September, the CZU Lightning Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties burned through 8,600 acres.

Santa Cruz emergency officials say people who live in the Davenport zone of the Santa Cruz mountains need to have a bag packed and their essential belongings with them to be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice.

The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of rain to hit the area over the course of this winter storm.