Evacuation warning lifted as fire burns in American Canyon

A vegetation fire in Napa County that started Monday briefly led to evacuation warnings for people in American Canyon.

Called the Newell Fire because it started on Newell Drive near the Newell open space preserve, it had burned about 250 acres before fire crews got a handle on it, according to Cal Fire's LNU Unit.

An evacuation warning was briefly issued for the east side of American Canyon. The Napa County sheriff lifted that warning at 8:15 p.m. but said that American Canyon Road remains closed.

People living in the American Canyon and Vallejo areas tweeted video of flames engulfing a hillside just before sundown. The firefight continued as night fell and as of 8:05 p.m., the fire on Newell Drive and Silver Oak stopped forward progress at 250 acres.

American Canyon Road will remain closed from I-80 to Newell Road.









Oakland Fire Department tweeted it was receiving reports from residents who could smell smoke in the city as well as Berkeley and parts of Contra Costa Counties. The smell of smoke was in the air at KTVU studios in Jack London Square in downtown Oakland on Monday night as well.

High winds around the Bay Area had prompted an elevated risk of fires and the smoke seems to have been carried miles across the East Bay before crews were able to stop the fire's progress.