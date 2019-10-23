Evacuations issued as building fire east of Cloverdale rapidly spreads to brush in Sonoma County

article

Firefighters are responding to a growing wildfire in Sonoma County late Wednesday evening. The fire is in the area of Burned Mountain Road and John Kincade Road east of Cloverdale near Geyserville.

The fire apparently started with a building and then spread to brush. A CalFire spokesman says the fire is already at several hundred acres with a rapid rate of spread.

Sonoma County officials said there are evacuations east of Geyserville, but did not have more specific information. Today's gusty wind conditions prompted a second round of PG&E power shutoffs.

A PG&E camera on Geyser Peak captured images of the fire.