Evacuations ordered for fire burning in Placer County

Evacuations were ordered for a fire burning in Placer County that erupted Tuesday and prompted the closure of parts of Interstate 80.

According to Cal Fire, the fire sparked near I-80 and Ridge Road in Dutch Flat and reached 25 acres.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said westbound I-80 was closed at Crystal Springs and the eastbound section of the highway was shutdown at Gold Run. Traffic was diverted down Highway 20.

Authorities ordered residents along Frost Hill, Murry Ranch, and Ridge roads to evacuate.

A temporary evacuation center was set up for the Dutch Fire at Sierra Vista Community Center, located at 55 School Street in Colfax.