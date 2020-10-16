Evacuations ordered in South San Francisco hillside sign fire

article

Crews are working to contain a five-alarm vegetation fire in South San Francisco that's threatening many nearby homes.

Evacuations have been ordered for South San Francisco. Residents on Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court and Viewmont Terrance should leave immediately.

The blaze broke out just before Noon on Friday and quickly went to four alarms. Around 1 p.m., a fifth alarm was struck.

Additionally, aerial firefighting efforts have been hindered by reports of drones overhead. Officials ask anyone flying a drone near the fire to land it immediately.

In the above map, courtesy of Google, you can see a row of homes below and to the sides of the infamous sign.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.