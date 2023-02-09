Ex-Dublin prison cook to be sentenced in sex abuse case

article

A former cook at the federal all-women's prison in Dublin is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday in a sex abuse scandal that's reached the highest levels of government.

U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonalez Rogers is being asked to give Enrique Chavez 16 months in prison by prosecutors and 6 months in prison by his defense team.

Chavez was a former kitchen worker at FCI Dublin when he was charged with two counts of felony "abusive sexual contact."

Last October, he pleaded guilty to one count of abusive contact with a woman, though prosecutors alleged he victimized many more.

In the case of the one woman, U.S. attorneys say Chavez told her that he had "magic fingers" and he would grab her breasts about three times a week when they were alone.

And in 2020, Chavez took her into the pantry, kissed her and put his hands down her underwear, prosecutors allege. There is surveillance video of Chavez kissing the woman and then kicking her in the butt, court papers indicate.

Ahead of the sentencing, Chavez's lawyer, Steven Kalar, had asked the judge for leniency.

He described Chavez as an injured as a Marine who suffers from PTSD, and that he was abused as a child -- his parents beat him with belts, whips and rose bush stems.

Kalar told the judge that Chavez is a "loving, kind and responsible" family man, someone who diffuses tense situations and who has a "genuine desire to do what is right, even if it's hard."

Five correctional officers at FCI Dublin, including the former warden, have been charges with sex crimes.

Chavez will be the second of five correctional officers at FCI Dublin to be sentenced so far in the high-profile sex abuse case that's gotten the attention of U.S. senators trying to reform the Bureau of Prisons.

In August 2022, the prison chaplain, James Theodore Highhouse, was sentenced to seven years in prison, though he is now appealing the length of his term.

In February 2022, former officer Ross Klinger, a recycling technician, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual abuse of a ward and is awaiting sentencing, which has been delayed several times and is now scheduled for June.

That's also the same month that the trial for former officer John Russell Bellhouse of Pleasanton is set to start. He is charged with three counts of sexual abuse with a woman between 2019 and 2020.

Less than two months ago, a federal jury found former Warden Ray J. Garcia – the highest ranking prison officer at Dublin – guilty of eight counts of sexual abuse and lying to the FBI.

Garcia is supposed to be sentenced in March, but his lawyer his since moved for a mistrial.

