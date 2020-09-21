Exclusive: One-on-one with President Donald Trump from the White House

President Donald Trump will sit down Tuesday for an exclusive one-on-one interview to discuss his office's COVID-19 response, how confident he is in the election process, and how he's approaching the Supreme Court vacancy with just 42 days until Election Day, among other topics.

FOX 2's Roop Raj will meet with the president at the White House on Tuesday, Sept. 22 for the interview which is set to start at 10:30 a.m. ET on this page.

During the 20-minute interview, the president will discuss every pressing item of note that's resonating with voters as we count down to Election Day on Nov. 4:

SUPREME COURT VACANCY

Likely the biggest topic to address will be the vacancy on the Supreme Court. With the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, an opportunity for Trump to appoint a third Supreme Court Justice has presented itself just weeks before the election.

Trump has already said he expects to announce his choice on the bench by the end of this week and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Friday, shortly after Ginsburg's passing, that the nominee would receive a vote by the full Senate.

CONFIDENCE IN ELECTION PROCESS

Speaking of the election, we'll discuss the president's confidence in a fair election process. The president has maintained claims of widespread voter fraud and suggested there would be chaos this year.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history," Trump wrote on Twitter in late July.

Research shows that voter fraud is very rare. In Oregon, for instance, where voting is done primarily by mail, there have only been a dozen cases of proven fraud out of 100 million mail-in ballots since 2000, according to the Brennan Center, a nonpartisan law and policy institute. That works out to 0.00001% of all votes cast.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Next week, Sept. 29, is the first presidential debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. It will be the first time the two will meet for a debate in the same room.

Trump told Fox & Friends that he assumes Biden is "going to do great" but that he's done more in 47 months in office than Biden has in 47 years.

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace has been selected to moderate the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced earlier this month.

The debate is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

RELATED: Michigan’s ‘tale of two electorates’: Experts say it’s a close, competitive race between Biden and Trump

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

In a year unlike any other, the president has, at times, come under fire for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward released details of phone calls he had with the president where Trump seemed to acknowledge the seriousness of this virus.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call with Woodward. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

Trump pushed back on the criticism, saying his response was meant to show calmness to the American people.

"I'm the leader of the country, I can't be jumping up and down and scaring people," he told FOX News' Sean Hannity. "I don't want to scare people. I want people not to panic, and that's exactly what I did."

JOBS

As the nation tries to rebound from the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. unemployment rate has fallen from just over 14% in April to 8.4% in August. While still a far cry from where it was in February, under 4%, the president has said these jobs are evidence that the economy is rebounding and will continue to do so.

Two weeks ago, Trump visited Michigan where he praised the auto industry and discussed how he fought for jobs and manufacturing to return in the state. He said through coronavirus relief efforts, 1.6 million Michigan jobs were saved, as well as 128,000 businesses in the state.

"Michigan has already regained half of the jobs that were lost and if your state was ever allowed to safely reopen, by your governor who doesn't have a clue, she's like Joe (Biden), you would have regained far more than that," Trump said. "Open up your state madam governor."

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Last week, the Big Ten Conference announced plans to reverse course and play football this fall, a month after postponing the season due to COVID-19.

Not long after the announcement, Trump congratulated the conference on the decision.

"Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK," Trump said on Twitter. "All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!"

BEYOND 2020

The president never seemed to stop campaigning after his election in 2016 and held rallies often until the pandemic forced large gatherings to be ended.

If re-elected, what does 2021 look like for the president if there is no longer a need for rallies?

These are just some of the topics we plan to ask the president about on Tuesday.

FOX 2 has reached out to Joe Biden's team to conduct a similar event.