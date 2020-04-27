Expert panel: Santa Rita Jail chronically understaffed, supports sheriff's $255M push for more deputies

article

A panel of third-party experts has issued a 237-page report looking at Santa Rita Jail, finding that the facility is chronically understaffed and needs more mental health staff, while also urging that inmates get more out-of-cell time and better programming.

Portions of the findings, issued as part of a federal class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 over the mental health care of inmates, is sure to be a boost for Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern.

Ahern is asking the Board of Supervisors for $85 million a year for the next three years, for a total of $255 million, to hire 260 more deputies.

Ahern had first proposed this idea at the end of March, but the board delayed his request until Tuesday. Critics said it looked as though this were a "money grab" during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the experts in the report noted that the sheriff does indeed need to hire 259 deputies and 70 more civilians to "safely operate" the jail.

Santa Rita has the notorious distinction of having the highest in-custody death rate in the Bay Area, an investigation by this news organization found. The same investigation also found that at least 80 percent of those who committed suicide at the jails were also were kept in some form of isolation.

Ahern has long said he needs more money and resources to better run the jail.

"For many years, the sheriff has expressed to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors the need for additional staff and funding," Sgt. Ray Kelly said in an email Monday. "Many people called for an audit of our budget and we welcomed that audit because it would show and validate what the experts are now saying. The vacant positions are people who are off due to long term injury and illness. We can’t hire behind those people because we still pay their salary and benefits. Industry-wide, 10% of most police agencies have this same issue. We are also not authorized to hire behind injury vacancies. This budget request will bring us in line with the expert recommendations and provide more comprehensive services to inmates with mental and and behavioral health issues."

None of the board of supervisors has esponded for comment.

Last month, board president Richard Valle said he would visit the jail and think about the request, but he never reported out his opinions to KTVU. He did not respond again for comment on Monday.

The report was made public last week as a result of the suit, Ashok Babu et al. vs. Alameda County and the Sheriff's Office. Plaintiffs are being represented by Kara Janssen and Jeff Bornstein of the San Francisco firm, Rosen, Bien, Galvan and Grunfeld.

In order to avoid a trial, both sides have been meeting regularly to make changes at the jail to improve the mental health care of inmates. The county has already agreed in concept to address several of the issues, including providing 24/7 mental health staffing at the jail and giving inmates more out-of-cell time and programming, the experts noted.

Both sides have also agreed on the panel of experts who conducted the report. They are:

Dr. James Austin, an expert in correctional planning and sociology

Dr. Kerry Hughes, a mental health and suicide prevention expert

Terri McDonald, an expert in restrictive housing

Michael Brady and Rick Wells from Sabot Consulting, experts in disability access and custody staffing.

The team analyzed 53,000 pages of documents, along with video recordings of use-of-force incidents at the jail. The experts spent two days at jail, conducting the bulk of their work before the COVID-19 pandemic. Among their findings:

The jail does "not have nearly enough custody staff to properly operate the jail. " Staff shortages impair safety checks, out-of-cell time and access to programs. A review of logs showed inmates were not let out for showers and other activities. Routine refusals of inmates to utilize the yard and dayroom does not absolve a correctional system of its responsibility to try to mitigate well-documented damage associated with inmates isolated in their cells, particularly those who require mental health services."

The jail does not have enough mental health staff or enough access to higher levels of mental health care. Experts noted that "inmates in crisis are often cycled through John George Psychiatric Hospital within 24 hours and return to jail without being stabilized."

The jail's classification system is outdated and should be replaced to "reduce the use of restrictive housing."

Clinical personnel was not routinely called to assist with compliance prior to using force. Inmates in apparent need of mental health housing were languishing in the intake area for too long while awaiting evaluation and housing.

Security checks have missing entries and don't list specific times, "raising questions about their accuracy."

In general, the jail "appears to be over-reliant on segregation... and administrative separation."

While use-of-force reports were "well written," a review found "insufficient critical analysis of tactical decisions." In more than half the cases in 2018, staff reported striking or kneeing inmates. "This is an unusually high percentage of use of hands and knees as weapons when physical strengths and holds generally may be more appropriate." There were a variety of reports where staff appeared to justify striking inmates in the face when they feared they might be spit on, "which should have been questioned and addressed in a meaningful use-of-force review."

Critics do not agree with all the findings in the report, specifically noting that taxpayers should not be paying for more deputies. Instead, they argue, money should be spent on community-based mental health care and that many people with mental health issues shouldn't be in jail in the first place.

John Lindsay Poland, a member of the American Friends Service Committee, pointed out that the sheriff's department already has 150 deputy vacancies. And he questioned why and how the sheriff thinks he could fill these positions now.

He also pointed to a line in the report that stresses the analysis is not a comprehensive staffing analysis and a further one should be conducted once the suit settles.

And finally, Lindsay Poland noted that the report never addressed one of the biggest concerns at the jail: Why 45 people have died in custody since 2014.

"There isn't any reflection about their policies and if anything needs to be done differently there," he said. "The sheriff is asking for a lot of money, but there is no indication the department is looking inward."

An expert in the report noted the same thing: "For example, of all the suicide reviews provided, all determined to be within policy. However, on virtually all paper reviews, it appears that opportunities for system improvements would have been identified with more thorough reviews."

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez