Explosive device, bomb-making materials found in Pleasant Hill; police have man in custody

An explosive device and bomb-making materials were found in Pleasant Hill Friday, police confirm. One man has been arrested. A shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have since been lifted.

About 20 apartment units were included in the evacuations, police said.

A Pleasant Hill police spokesperson said at 3 p.m., they went to a home on the 300 block of Longbrook Way to carry out a search warrant for vandalism cases. A police sergeant said the vandalism happened in Pleasant Hill and Clayton. Clayton police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were assisting in the operation.

Upon further investigation, an incendiary device along with the bomb-making materials were found in the person's apartment. A 27-year-old man was taken into custody.

The Walnut Creek bomb squad and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were also called. A bomb specialist from the FBI was also on hand as authorities worked to secure the scene.

Hazmat units were called in, according to Contra Costa Fire. Those units were cleared.

The emergency orders were lifted around 8:30 p.m. At that time, evacuated residents from Ellinwood Apartments were allowed to return home, according to Pleasant Hill police.

No other information was immediately shared about the person in custody.

KTVU's Jana Katsuyama contributed to this report.