Extreme weather could prompt more PG&E planned outages

PG&E is warning the utility may have to shut off power again to some Bay Area counties this week because of the extreme weather forecast starting mid-week.

That announcement is something people likely don’t want to hear, but this time PG& says the shut off would be significantly smaller and would impact 17 California counties, including Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

For now, counties in the East Bay, Peninsula and the South Bay are not on the list.

At this point, PG&E has not called for a public safety power shut off but they want people to know they’re considering it for later this week.

PG&E activated its emergency operations center Sunday night.

The utility is watching strong and dry offshore winds that are expected to last between Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon in the North Bay and Sierra foothills.

PG&E will be providing updates over the next few days.

