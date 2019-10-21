Expand / Collapse search

Extreme weather could prompt more PG&E planned outages for 3 Bay Area counties

By and Andre Torrez
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
News
KTVU FOX 2

As many as 50,000 Bay Area PG&amp;E customers brace for more potential planned power outages

PG&amp;E officials say extreme weather and dry conditions have prompted them to alert more than 200,000 in 15 California counties that another round of planned power outages could be coming by mid-week.

Smaller PG&amp;E shutoff could be in store

That announcement is something people likely don’t want to hear, but this time PG&amp; says the shut off would be significantly smaller and would impact 17 California counties, including Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

SAULSALITO, Calif. - PG&E has notified approximately 209,000 customers that they may be impacted begninning late Wednesday by another planned power shutoff because of extreme weather conditions in the Sierra Foothills and the North Bay. 

Officials said on Monday that portions of 15 counties in that area may be affected. If you don't receive a phone call, email or text message from the utility, your power will likely not be shutoff, PG&E President and CEO Bill Johnson said at the 5:30 p.m. news conference. 

PG&E said the beginning of the shutoff times would vary. Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Sutter, and Yuba are all of the counties on the list.  

The announcement is not likely something people want to hear, but this time PG&E said the shut off would be significantly smaller. 

Notifications to customers began Monday afternoon, approximately 48 hours before the potential de-energization, officials said. 

Sunny and nice, leading to critical fire danger later in week

Meteorologist Kyla Grogran says today will be sunny and nice. Starting on Wednesday, there will be critical fire danger.

At this point, PG&E has not officially called for a public safety power shut off, but they want people to know they’re considering it for later this week.

PG&E activated its emergency operations center Sunday night.

The utility is watching strong and dry offshore winds that are expected to last between Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon in the North Bay and Sierra foothills. Winds could exceed 55 mph gusts in the Foothills. In the North Bay the wind gusts are predicted to to be 35-45 mph. 

PG&E said the state's high-risk areas for wildfires have tripled in seven years.

"We don't want to turn off power," Johnson said on Monday. However, he reiterated that the conditions are favorable for fire and the shutoffs are to prevent sparking from their electrical equipment, which can lead to catastrophic wildfires.  

In the Bay Area, just under 10,000 customers in Napa County would be affected. In Sonoma County the total customers who could be affected is 33,613. In San Mateo the number is nearly 6,500 customers.  

The utility is in the process of finding community resource centers that would be established in the event of a power shutoff, where residents could find air conditioning and charge their electrical devices such as laptops and cell phones. 

PG&E will be providing updates over the next few days.

