Extreme weather could prompt more PG&E planned outages for 3 Bay Area counties

PG&E has notified approximately 209,000 customers that they may be impacted begninning late Wednesday by another planned power shutoff because of extreme weather conditions in the Sierra Foothills and the North Bay.

Officials said on Monday that portions of 15 counties in that area may be affected. If you don't receive a phone call, email or text message from the utility, your power will likely not be shutoff, PG&E President and CEO Bill Johnson said at the 5:30 p.m. news conference.

PG&E said the beginning of the shutoff times would vary. Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Sutter, and Yuba are all of the counties on the list.

The announcement is not likely something people want to hear, but this time PG&E said the shut off would be significantly smaller.

Notifications to customers began Monday afternoon, approximately 48 hours before the potential de-energization, officials said.

At this point, PG&E has not officially called for a public safety power shut off, but they want people to know they’re considering it for later this week.

PG&E activated its emergency operations center Sunday night.

The utility is watching strong and dry offshore winds that are expected to last between Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon in the North Bay and Sierra foothills. Winds could exceed 55 mph gusts in the Foothills. In the North Bay the wind gusts are predicted to to be 35-45 mph.

PG&E said the state's high-risk areas for wildfires have tripled in seven years.

"We don't want to turn off power," Johnson said on Monday. However, he reiterated that the conditions are favorable for fire and the shutoffs are to prevent sparking from their electrical equipment, which can lead to catastrophic wildfires.

In the Bay Area, just under 10,000 customers in Napa County would be affected. In Sonoma County the total customers who could be affected is 33,613. In San Mateo the number is nearly 6,500 customers.

The utility is in the process of finding community resource centers that would be established in the event of a power shutoff, where residents could find air conditioning and charge their electrical devices such as laptops and cell phones.

PG&E will be providing updates over the next few days.

