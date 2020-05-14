Facing $54B shortfall, Newsom proposes using reserves, making cuts to balance budget

California Gov. Gavin Newsom began revealing his plan Thursday for plugging an estimated $54.3 billion coronavirus-created hole in the state budget by drawing into state reserves to balance the budget and having to make unwanted cuts.

Though the state is facing bleak economic prospects and cities and counties are being challenged with unprecedented shortfalls, Newsom opened his pitch by addressing the challenges albeit with an optimistic tone.

He spoke, without notes, about protecting the state's four core values: Public education, public health, public safety and protecting those hardest hit by COVID-19, including the 4.6 million people who have filed for unemployment since March.

The peak of unemployment, he said, will likely peak at 24.5%.

"These are not normal numbers," he said.

So, how can he get the state to return to normal?

Newsom proposed spending the state's entire "rainy day" fund of $16.2 million over the next three years. In addition, he said the state could draw into two more reserve funds as well. In all, the money from these funds would be $8.8 billion - 16% of the shortfall.

The federal government CARES act money will also be able to contribute another 15%, he said. And three other categories could also get California to a balanced budget, Newsom said.

Of course, Newsom noted that making cuts might be inevitable.

Slashing programs could get California 26% further to balancing the budget, though Newsom said he is loathe to do that.

"Nothing breaks my heart more than making budget cuts," he said. "There's a human being behind every single number."

For example, public education would likely be taking a $19 billion hit. A cannabis tax overhaul will have to be deferred. And he proposed a 10% pay cut for state employees, including himself and his administration.

He was clear on some areas that would not face the chopping block. Those include special education and he promised there would be no significant cuts to those on welfare.

Newsom also used his platform to make a strong plea to lawmakers on the national level.

He said if House Speaker Nancy Pelosis's $3 trillion HEROES Act is passed, these cuts likely won't have to be made.

The House is expected to vote on the $3 trillion proposal on Friday, although it is considered dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“The president of the United States, with a stroke of a pen, can avert massive California budget cuts," he said.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.