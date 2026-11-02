Suspect arrested in Fairfield Halloween store shooting

The Brief A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Fairfield Halloween store killed a pregnant mother of four. Six other people were wounded in the shooting at Solano Town Center. Fairfield police have not released the suspect’s name and planned to provide more details Monday.



Days after a mass shooting at a Halloween store in Fairfield left a pregnant mother of four dead and six others wounded, police announced Monday that a suspect was in custody.

The Fairfield Police Department made the announcement in a social media post but did not release the suspect’s name. The department said more information about the shooting would be provided during a 4:30 p.m. news conference.

Authorities previously said the shooting stemmed from a targeted incident involving one suspect.

Shooting sends shoppers fleeing

What they're saying:

The pop-up Halloween store at Solano Town Center had been filled with costumes and decorations Friday evening as families searched for last-minute items.

That changed around 8:30 p.m. when gunfire erupted, sending shoppers crouching and ducking for cover. The chaotic moments were captured on video.

Constance Hages, 31, a pregnant mother of four, was killed in the shooting. Six other males, ages 16 to 43, were wounded, police said. Two of the victims have since been released from the hospital.

Constance Hages, 31, was killed in a shooting at a Spirit Halloween store on October 30, 2026.

"When we went in there, we just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," Miena Davis recalled. "Everybody froze and was like, ‘What was that?’ Then another round of the same sound went off. Then me and a bunch of shoppers just started running — just booked it."

Davis said shoppers escaped through a gate inside the store that led back into the mall.

"They managed to break it open, and so we dove underneath the little crack in the corner and just escaped from there," she said.

FBI assisting investigation

What's next:

The Halloween store has since been dismantled, which is routine for the temporary store after the holiday.

The FBI’s Sacramento office is assisting Fairfield police with the investigation.

Hages’ family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her burial expenses.