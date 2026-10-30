Fairfield police working an 'active incident' at Solano Town Center

The Brief There is a large police presence at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield on Friday night. CHP says they are assisting what Fairfield police are saying is an active incident. The incident is unfolding at or near a Spirit Halloween store.



Police in Fairfield say they are working an "active incident" at the Solano Town Center mall Friday night.

There is a large police presence in the area of the Spirit Halloween store.

Witnesses told our sister station there was a shooting, but police have not yet confirmed that.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed they are also at the scene and assisting with this incident, but did not elaborate.

This is a breaking news story.