Fairfield police working an 'active incident' at Solano Town Center
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Police in Fairfield say they are working an "active incident" at the Solano Town Center mall Friday night.
There is a large police presence in the area of the Spirit Halloween store.
Witnesses told our sister station there was a shooting, but police have not yet confirmed that.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed they are also at the scene and assisting with this incident, but did not elaborate.
This is a breaking news story.