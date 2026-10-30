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Fairfield police working an 'active incident' at Solano Town Center

By
KTVU FOX 2
Fairfield
Published October 30, 2026 10:36 PM PDT
Published October 30, 2026 10:36 PM PDT
Large police presence at Solano Town Center in Fairfield
Large police presence at Solano Town Center in Fairfield

Large police presence at Solano Town Center in Fairfield

There is a large police presence at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield Friday night. Police have only said they are working an active incident. Witnesses told our sister station there was a shooting, but police have not yet confirmed that. Cameras have captured the police presence in front of a Spirit Halloween store. 

The Brief

    • There is a large police presence at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield on Friday night. 
    • CHP says they are assisting what Fairfield police are saying is an active incident. 
    • The incident is unfolding at or near a Spirit Halloween store. 

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Police in Fairfield say they are working an "active incident" at the Solano Town Center mall Friday night. 

There is a large police presence in the area of the Spirit Halloween store. 

Witnesses told our sister station there was a shooting, but police have not yet confirmed that. 

The California Highway Patrol confirmed they are also at the scene and assisting with this incident, but did not elaborate. 

This is a breaking news story. 

The Source 

  • The information from this story is from the Fairfield Police Department, CHP, and a witness who spoke with KTVU's station. 

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