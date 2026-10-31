Pregnant woman ID'd as victim in deadly Fairfield Spirit Halloween shooting

The Brief Police shared information in a press release on social media just before 1 p.m., identifying the woman, who was pregnant, as Constance Hages. The shooting occurred at the Solano Town Center around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Hages was killed in the shooting, and six others were injured. The six other victims were identified by police as men ranging in age from 16 to 43 years old.



A 31-year-old woman was identified Saturday afternoon as the person killed in Friday night's shooting at a Spirit Halloween store at a mall in Fairfield.

Woman killed in shooting

Local perspective:

Police shared information in a press release on social media just before 1 p.m., identifying the woman, who was pregnant, as Constance Hages. Her family told police that the woman was pregnant, though authorities noted it will be confirmed by the Solano County coroner.

6 others injured

The backstory:

Hages was killed in the shooting, and six others were injured. The six other victims were identified by police as men ranging in age from 16 to 43 years old.

The shooting occurred at the Solano Town Center, which is located on Travis Boulevard, around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Three of the injured victims remain in critical condition, police said. Those victims are 16, 19 and 32 years old, police said.

Another victim, a 23-year-old man, remains in the hospital, but in "stable" condition, according to police.

Two other victims, 19 and 43 years old, were treated for their gunshot wounds and released from the hospital.

‘Targeted incident’

Dig deeper:

Police have not publicly identified a suspect in the shooting, but said Friday evening that they believed the incident was "targeted."

They said they believe the shooting stemmed from a "targeted incident involving one suspect inside the Spirit Halloween store."

"Detectives continue to actively investigate this case, reviewing video footage and other evidence to identify the individual responsible for this heinous act of violence. Currently, we are not releasing additional details about the incident," Fairfield police said in a statement.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.