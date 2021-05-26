Family identifies 1 of 8 victims killed in VTA mass shooting

The family of Taptejdeep Singh has identified him as one of the eight victims killed in a mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose Wednesday morning, though the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office has yet to release any of the victim's identities.

Singh's relatives said he was a light rail operator and father of two.

Taptejdeep Singh is seen in this photo provided by his family. Relatives confirmed he is among eight victims killed in a mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.

The coroner's office is working to complete notifications to the next-of-kin for each of the eight victims. Once that process has been completed, the names of the eight victims will be shared by the coroner's office.

The Red Cross is helping the families of the eight victims.

A ninth victim of the gunfire is receiving treatment at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, and was listed in critical condition, according to spokesperson Joy Alexiou.

Around 40 employees were inside of the VTA facility at the time of the shooting. For those who witnessed the shooting and survived, the emotional trauma can be life altering.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff has opened a re-unification center at 70 West Hedding, at the Isaac Newton building. Grief counselors are on hand to speak with anyone, including VTA employees, families of the victims, and first responders.

Victims and their families can also contact the victim hotline at (408) 299-2311.

Supporting victims - official fundraiser

Those who wish to support the victims in the VTA shooting can donate to a fundraiser that will directly support victims and their families through Working Partnerships USA.

For more information, or to make a donation online, click here.

Or, if you prefer to make a donation via check, please mail it to:

Working Partnerships USA - Union Community Resources

2302 Zanker Rd

San Jose, CA 95131

Please include "UCR - VTA" in the memo line.

Working Partnerships USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, tax ID 77-0387535. Contributions are tax deductible.

Vigil set for Thursday evening

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Wednesday that a public vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday outside of San Jose City Hall.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.