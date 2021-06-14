Fast-moving grass fire erupts in San Jose

article

Firefighters were called to a grass fire in San Jose on Monday just before noon.

Cal Fire first reported the fire on Twitter around 11:52 am.

The fire broke on Silicon Valley Road and Basking Ridge and grew at a dangerous rate of speed, fire officials said. Firefighters aggressively fought the fire from both the ground and air.

Cal Fire said only one structure was threatened by flames from the 30-acre fire.

No evacuations or warnings were issued and the structure that was threatened remains intact.

Erica Ray, spokesperson with the San Jose Fire Department said firefighters will likely contain the fire Friday afternoon.

She said while there is no official cause yet, first responders said power lines arcing at the site which may be the cause for the blaze

