Fatal fire intentionally set in Concord, investigators say

article

Investigators say a fire in Concord, where one person was killed, appears to have been intentionally set.

The structure fire started just before 6 p.m. on the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue. Investigators with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said it was determined the fire was, "intentionally set in multiple locations throughout the house."

There was one on-scene fatality, Concord police confirmed. The victim's identity is either unknown or has not been revealed yet. Police did not have further details to share.

The investigation is ongoing.