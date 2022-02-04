Fatal freeway shooting on Oakland I-880 northbound, all lanes closed

article

A fatal freeway shooting shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate I-880 in Oakland Friday evening, sources confirm.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting that killed one person. Traffic is being diverted off at Oak Street.

CHP reported a severe traffic alert at 5:58 p.m. The incident was initially reported to be a fatal collision that happened near the Broadway off-ramp of the Nimitz Freeway.

Traffic was seen backed up down to the Oakland Coliseum. CHP received a call on the incident at 5:15 p.m.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence. CHP has not released details surrounding the incident.

Video from the scene of the police activity shows a dark-colored, perhaps a black, sedan on the freeway shoulder with its hazard lights blinking and what appears to be a CHP officer approaching the vehicle.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

The shooting occurred not far from where Jasper Wu, a toddler riding as a passenger in a vehicle, was shot by a stray bullet and killed last November.

This is a breaking news story. We will keep you updated as details unfold.

Bay City News contributed to this report.