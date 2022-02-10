Fatal shooting at BART station involving 2 men shuts down Civic Center station, police make arrest

article

BART confirms San Francisco Civic Center station is shutdown Thursday evening due to a fatal shooting.

Two males were involved. Police have made one arrest. Officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital and has since succumbed to his injuries.

The police investigation is causing a major delay along the San Francisco line in both directions.

The public transit agency said the incident happened at 8:37 p.m.

BART officials indicated that the investigation was taking place along the platform. They said officers were able to swiftly respond because police officers who were assigned to ride trains had stepped off at Civic Center just as the shooting took place. They were able to take the suspect into custody. Additional officers were already on hand at the station, according to BART.

A witness, who was standing on the platform, told BART employees she heard arguing and then shots fired. She told them she saw a gun slide across the platform. She then ran upstairs to report what happened to the station agent.

The nature of the argument or a potential motive is under investigation.

Muni is accepting BART fares via Clipper card between Powell, Civic Center and 16th Street stations in San Francisco.

In an update at 10:35 p.m., transit officials said they expected to let trains run through the station in about half an hour. About half an hour earlier, they tweeted they hoped trains would be moving shortly.

We will update this story when we learn more about the situation. This is a breaking news story.