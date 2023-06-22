Fatal shooting near Powell and Market streets in SF closes BART station entrance

San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night.

SFPD said officers responded to the area of Market and Powell at around 8:39 p.m. on the report of a shooting. The arriving officers found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The victim's name and age were not disclosed.

Officials said the Powell Street Cable Car turnaround entrance of BART in San Francisco was closed as a result. BART officials posted on Twitter just before 9 p.m. about the Hallidie Plaza entrance closure. At the time they only characterized the closure as due to "police activity". The entrance reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

BART police said they were not involved as the shooting happened outside the station.

Video from the Citizen App shows a crowd of people and first responders at the scene.

Large police presence at San Francisco's Hallidie Plaza where there was a possible shooting Thursday evening, June 22, 2023.

One witness said it was an argument between two people that led to the shooting. The witness, who did not give their name, told KTVU they heard the shooting victim give a woman a compliment before the man who was with her, shot him.

"We're coming up the escalator to exit out of Powell Station. The guy shoots the dude who gave the compliment twice in the chest. Took off running," the witness said. "Every other day it's something out here. Either someone's getting robbed, you know or somebody's getting killed, shot or hurt," the witness added.

Some people said they heard screams and then police arrived to lock down the area.

Police investigators said this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. However, no arrests have been made and no suspect information was shared.

No further details were available. This is a developing news story.