Fatal stabbing on BART train at South Hayward Station stemmed from fight

A fatal stabbing on a BART train at the South Hayward Station on Tuesday stemmed from a fight, authorities said.

According to BART Interim Chief Ed Alvarez, calls came into the dispatch center around 1 p.m. about a fight involving two men on a Warm Springs bound train.

The altercation started as the train pulled out of Bayfair Station and as the fight continued into Hayward, one of the men pulled out a knife, stabbing the other, Alvarez said.

Hayward and BART officers were on the platform when the train arrived at the South Hayward Station and found the victim bleeding from his injuries.

The chief described the scene as graphic saying it's, "not something we see a lot of."

Police said the suspect ran out of the station, but officers were able to get a good description of the man and he was arrested about a block away on Tennyson Road.

The suspect was also allegedly involved in an issue at a car dealership, but authorities haven't learned to what extent, Alvarez said.

The victim and suspect are both described as men in their 40s.

BART has had some high profile acts of violence including the stabbing death of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Chief Alvarez attempted to reassure riders that the transit system is safe saying the incident was an isolated one and not a random act.

"It was a fight between two people who had engaged each other," Alvarez added.

Trains are single-tracking through the station without stopping, and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses are providing assistance, BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said.

