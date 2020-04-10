FEMA will deliver meals to seniors as coronavirus leaves them isolated at home

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new partnership inspired by Steph and Ayesha Curry that will provide meals to seniors in California who are restricted to their homes as the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is working with restaurants across the state to deliver three meals a day to seniors, one of the populations most vulnerable to infection.

Newsom said the compassion that Steph and Ayesha Curry have displayed around the impact of COVID-19 has sparked a new collaboration.

FEMA is going to help support local restaurants with the delivery of meals to seniors across California who are socially isolated at home. The governor said the organization Meals on Wheels simply can't do the work alone.