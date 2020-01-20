Female pedestrian killed after driver flees UC Berkeley police

article

Berkeley police said a female pedestrian died Monday after a driver was being pursued by the University of California Berkeley police.

UC Berkeley police did not respond for comment on why they made a traffic stop on University Avenue at 10:30 a.m., first reported by Berkeley police spokesman Byron White.

White declined to comment on any aspect that involved campus police, other than that it was an "enforcement action" that turned into a chase.

But White said that the suspect vehicle, described as a gray four-door sedan, drove up onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrian at the intersection of University Avenue and Sixth Street, a handful of blocks east of Interstate Highway 80. Afterward, witnesses saw the sedan take off onto the highway.

Police people to avoid the area because of road closures during the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900 and reference case No. 2020-3549.