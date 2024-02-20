Customer allegedly chokes man to death at San Jose convenience store

article

A man is in custody after allegedly strangling a customer at a San Jose convenience store, according to authorities and a witness.

The deadly altercation happened Monday afternoon at a business in the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department. The owner of Williams Liquor told KTVU that the customers had gotten into a dispute near an ATM and one man choked the other to death.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Leonardo Soulett, was detained at the scene and later booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of homicide.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the fight.

Featured article

First responders performed lifesaving efforts on the victim, who was unconscious. Despite that, the victim died at the scene.

Authorities will not release the victim's identity until his family has been notified.

The motive and details surrounding the incident remain under investigation.