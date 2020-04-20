Find your neighborhood: San Francisco releases COVID-19 map by zip code
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - The City of San Francisco on Monday released a map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zipcode.
The data tracker is yet another resource to help the city tackle the virus.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the map reflects,"the existing health disparities and inequality that existed within our city before COVID-19, which is why we continue to focus on protecting our most vulnerable residents."
The city's COVID-19 tracker can be found here.