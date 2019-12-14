Fire at under construction Globe Life Field now contained

Plumes of smoke were seen coming from the roof of Globe Life Field Saturday afternoon after a fire started there.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at the new ballpark for the Texas Rangers that is under construction in Arlington just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Arlington Fire Department confirms it was a 2-alarm fire in the upper sections of the stadium.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to contain the flames just after 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

No further details have been released at this time.