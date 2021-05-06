Fire at Walnut Creek senior facility forces evacuation

A fire broke out at a senior care facility in Walnut Creek Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The blaze started in the 1500 block of Castle Hill Road around 3:49 p.m.

Officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said all residents at the senior care facility are accounted for and being transferred to a safe location.

Other residents in the area said they heard a loud "explosion" followed by smoke billowing into the air.

At this time it is unclear how the incident started.

Fire officials said windblown embers from the blaze sparked another fire in the area that was quickly extinguished.