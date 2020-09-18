Fire breaks out at fire and car repair shop in San Jose

San Jose firefighters are trying to determine how an early Friday morning fire started at a tire and car repair shop in San Jose.

The two-alarm blaze was reported at about 1 a.m. at Monterey Road and the E. Capitol Expressway. and the east capitol expressway.

No one was inside the shop when the fire broke out, and no one was hurt.

Because of the hazardous materials, firefighters expect to be at the scene throughout the morning to keep an eye on it, Fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said.

"We going to be out here for awhile," he said, "making sure the hotspots are out." The fire is now under control.

Before crews got the fire under control, irefighters had to shut down part of the freeway in order to pull water from an extra source across the expressway

Luckily, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to any nearby businesses.