Fire breaks out at vacant Oakland home

A 2-alarm fire broke out overnight at a vacant home in Oakland.

A KTVU tower cam recorded smoke coming from the property, located near Foothill Boulebvard and 34th Avenue, in the city's Peralta Hacienda neighborhood.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived on scene, to see heavy smoke coming from the building.

KTVU also received word of downed power lines in the area.

Neighbors told KTVU that the house was vacant.

There were no reports of injuries, or as of yet, a cause to the fire.

