Fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Oakland Hills

Firefighters are responding to a two alarm house fire in the Oakland Hills.

The fire was reported at Crown Ave. and Merriwood Dr. around 9:45 a.m. Thick smoke could be seen billowing from neighboring areas.

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in the Oakland hills on Oct. 27, 2020, amid a red flag warning.

Fire officials tell KTVU the fire broke out at a two-story structure. The conditions are dry and warm and a Red Flag Warning remains in effect in the area through 5 p.m.

SIGN UP FOR KTVU’S NEWSLETTER HERE

This story is developing and will be updated.