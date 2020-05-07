Fire crews investigate multiple fires at San Rafael Yacht Harbor

Firefighters from the San Rafael Fire Department have extinguished multiple suspicious fires in the area of the yacht harbor Thursday morning.

The most prominent of the blazes was first reported at 5:45 a.m. at an apartment complex at 95 Medway Road, Battalion Chief Matt Windrem said.

Police reported other debris fires in the area of the apartment blaze on Bellam Boulevard, Hoag Street, Canal Street and Larkspur Street.

Sgt. Justin Graham said James Thomas Duffy, 42, is a person of interest in the case.