Fire displaces family of 4 in San Jose

article

A late night house fire displaced a family of four in San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire broke out at a home on Curie Drive and Manila Way at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters first arrived on scene, flames engulfed the garage and smoke came from the roof.

Flames quickly spread to the attic, and other parts of the home.

One neighbor described the scene, as a "big fireball."

All four people in the house escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

