Fire forces evacuation of Summer Lake neighborhood in Oakley

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Department is calling for residents in the Summer Lake neighborhood of Oakley to evacuate because of a fire burning near Knightsen Avenue.

Oakley Police said a large fire was burning near the Summerlake Development on the eastern side of the City.

Iimmediate evacuation has been ordered for residents along Knightsen Avenue. Residents between Cypress Road and Delta Road and west of Sellars Avenue should evacuate now.

Residents began receiving robo-calls from the Sheriff's department at around 6:30 Sunday morning.

Oakley police said the Oakley Recreation Center at 1250 O'Hara Avenue was open for evacuees.