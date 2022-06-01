Fire in downtown San Francisco displaces 25 residents

A fire broke out at an apartment building in downtown San Francisco Wednesday morning, fire crews said.

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. on the second flood of an apartment building on Turk Street, near Taylor and Market Streets, fire officials said.

Flames later spread to the walls, ceiling and upper floors.

The fire department said 25 tenants were displaced.

The fire has been contained and is now under investigation.