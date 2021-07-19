Fire spreads to three homes in West Oakland, crews are at the scene

article

Three homes are on fire in West Oakland near Chester and 9th streets Monday morning. Firefighters with Oakland Fire Department are at the scene.

The three-alarm fire started at around 5:00 a.m. inside one of the homes and quickly spread to a home next door and another, officials said.

Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said fire crews responded within three minutes and by 5:45 a.m., had gone to a second alarm. "To limit the damage to those two properties was extraordinary," Freeman said.

Chief Freeman said everyone in the affected homes has been accounted for. Seven people have been displaced. There are no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Fire crews had an issue with fire spreading to power lines. Smoke is visible from several freeways in the area, including interstates 980 and 880.

Residents stood outside and anxiously awaited as crews worked. One of the homeowners of the homes on fire said he's lived there for 20 years. He said the home where the fire began has been vacant for two and a half years. Oakland's fire chief confirmed the property has been vacant.

The unidentified homewoner said he had called Oakland police multiple times to report people squatting in the house and believes that the fire started due to people illegally occupying the home. That has not been confirmed. Investigators have not said how the fire began.

Traffic in the area is closed as crews are working to put out the fire.