Fire Weather Watch issued for North Bay mountains, East Bay h

The National Weather Services issued a Fire Weather Watch for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and the Diablo range that goes into effect Tuesday.

The Fire Weather Watch was issued due to the combination of dry conditions and gusty offshore winds, according to NWS, and will be in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday evening through 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is a very low risk in Marin and Santa Clara counties, the NWS said.

The officials are most concerned with the hills in northeastern Napa county where humility level could be low while the wind gust could be 30 to 40 mph on Wednesday.

A Fire Weather Watch is issued when critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur, according to NWS.

PG&E has also warned that it could cut power to 39,000 customers in 16 counties, including some in the North Bay, on Tuesday as a precaution to help prevent wildfires.