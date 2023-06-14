Fired Antioch police officer charged with assault

A former Antioch police officer has been charged with assault, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Matthew Nutt allegedly assaulted a man during an arrest in a July 2022 traffic stop, said officials. Nutt is also accused of violating several department policies on force: using unreasonable force, failure to de-escalate, and failing to use "alternative tactics."

An automatic review of Nutt's body-camera footage was initiated after his "application of force." During the review, a supervisor had concerns believing Nutt's actions possibly violated the department's policies on use of force.

An internal investigation against Nutt was conducted, and Nutt was moved into a role where he had no "direct public contact." He was soon fired on April 21.

Nutt was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault by a public officer Tuesday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney.

Police said the accusations stem from an incident where Nutt stopped a car for not displaying their license plates. Nutt soon learned a passenger, and not the driver, had outstanding warrants and placed the suspect under arrest. When the suspect "refused" to sit in the back of the police car and "[displayed] physical resistance," Nutt allegedly began punching and kicking the suspect along with knee and elbow strikes.

In the video, the suspect repeatedly asked for medical, saying he's going to have a panic attack as officers forced him into the squad car.

When the suspect was on the ground, he told officers he will get into their car if they let him up. Nutt was also heard threatening the suspect with a Taser.

Afterwards, the suspect tries to apologize to the police when one officer responds with "I don't care about your f-ing apology, get in the f-ing car."

At least six officers and four cars responded to the scene. The driver was briefly detained and was told by an officer that "[his] friend is being an a-hole."

It wasn't immediately known if either the driver or passenger were charged with any crimes or if any other officers present are or faced disciplinary action.

"The Antioch Police Department is committed to accountability and full transparency – my hope is our community will see the actions of our personnel to investigate and bring this matter to my attention as an expression of their commitment to accountability and the core tenants of their oath. This unfortunate incident is not reflective of the women and men who serve our community…" said Police Chief Steven Ford in part.

Nutt worked for the department for four years. Prior to his service, he worked for the Los Angeles Police Department for two years.