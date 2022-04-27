Firefighters battle 40-acre wind-whipped vegetation fire in eastern Alameda County

article

Firefighters are battling a 40-acre, wind-whipped vegetation fire Wednesday night in eastern Alameda County, south of the Altamont Pass.

Calfire SCU posted on Twitter just before 10 p.m. that the fire is at the 15000 block of Corral Hollow Road. It was initially at three-acres, but within 20 minutes it exploded in size. Alameda County Fire Department is assisting.

The fire has been dubbed the Corral Fire. It is not known if there are any structures threatened or injuries.

This is a breaking news story. We will keep you posted with the latest updates.