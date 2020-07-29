Firefighters investigate cause of massive San Francisco fire that damaged six buildings

article

An investigation continues in San Francisco into a massive fire that tore through several commercial buildings.

Firefighters are expected to give an update Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Firefighters have not determined the official cause of the massive fire, which broke out Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. near the Central Freeway. They were also hours before that on Monday at 11:30 p.m. when they were called to extinguish a mattress fire the night before on Erie Street.

This was on the backside of Bartfelt Sales, a business that sells steel fabricated building supplies.

Seven hours later, firefighters were called back to that building for a larger fire – that quickly spread through a row of structures along 14th Street between South Van Ness and Folsom in the inner Missio District.

'The whole building is gone:' 75-year-old family business destroyed in 5-alarm San Francisco fire

The fire was upgraded to five alarms.

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen while more than 100 firefighters battled the flames.

One witness who had to evacuate said it smelled like burning tires.

"The flames were three times as high as the building was it was fully engulfed back there," said Scott Perkins.

Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said when firefighters first arrived, "you could not see your hand in front of your face" and there was a lot of falling debris.

Two buildings were destroyed and four were damaged including a sheriff's building.

One firefighter was injured and had to be transported to the hospital.