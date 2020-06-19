Firefighters respond to HAZMAT fire in Central Phoenix

Phoenix Fire officials say people should avoid a portion of Central Phoenix due to a train fire.

The fire, according to a tweet by fire officials, is burning in the area of Buchanan and 9th Street. In a brief statement, fire officials say about four to five rail cars carrying chemicals onboard caught fire.

According to FOX 10's Matt Galka, thick black smoke can be seen emanating form the area.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates