Firefighters responding to 25-acre vegetation fire south of Pleasanton

article

Firefighters are responding to a 25-acre vegetation fire near the Callippe Preserve south of Pleasanton, Cal Fire says.

The fire was reported at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Additional resources from Livermore-Pleasanton fire departments and Alameda County Fire Department are responding to the so-called Golf Fire, Cal Fire said.

It is not clear how the fire started. Many warnings have been issued not only for illegal fireworks, but fireworks in general since California is currently experiencing a drought.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest information.