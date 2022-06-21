Fast-moving vegetation fire forces evacuations in San Mateo County

A quick-moving brush fire in San Mateo County forced evacuations Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Cal Fire CZU unit, the blaze erupted in the area of Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive.

Evacuations were ordered for the areas of Emerald Hills and Handley Rock Park. An evacuation warning was issued for Woodside, east of Canada Road to Emerald Hills, including Canada College and Canada Apartments.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze was made up of several smaller fires, which included one in the area of Colton Court. That fire was contained.

Fire officials said another blaze in the Edgewood area was actively burning.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Former KTVU reporter Lloyd LaCuesta, who lives in the area, said the winds seemed to be cooperating with firefighters and that the smoke he saw was white, which indicates firefighters were getting water on the flames.

No further information was immediately available.