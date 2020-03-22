First confirmed COVID-19 case in Napa County

Napa County announced its first local case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The county's public health department said investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the case.

Due to medical privacy issues, authorities are not revealing details about this person, such as age, gender, or health condition, but did confirm the patient is located in the City of Napa.

The county has issued a legal order for the patient to isolate, and for close contacts of this patient to self-quarantine.

The general public is advised to continue complying with the statewide shelter-at-home order and practice social distancing of at least 6-feet, when seeking essential services, such as grocery shopping, or going out for fresh air.

"This is Napa County’s first case and evidence that COVID-19 is in our community,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer. “I understand this may be concerning to the community, but this is why I, and the State of California, have issued shelter-at-home orders to slow the spread of illness and not overwhelm the local health care system. It is imperative that the local community comply with these orders.”

Dr. Relucio added that an important priority will be to check the community, and determine the extent of local transmission and evaluate what needs to be done.

Entering Sunday, Napa was the only county in the Bay Area without a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

In mid-February, Napa County had several people at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, who had tested positive, or was suspected of having the virus. However, the patients did not live in the county and were flown to Travis Air Force Base from Japan, as part of the nation's efforts to evacuate Americans from areas of the world considered at high risk for the coronavirus.

The patients were part of a group of Americans onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that ended up quarantined in Japan.

Many passengers were flown to the base in Fairfield. Five people who were identified as needing testing or more medical care went to hospitals in Solano County.

Due to a limited number of isolation beds in Solano County, two other people were taken to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center.