Flooding closes all lanes of Hwy 101 in Monterey County

article

Northbound and southbound U.S. Highway 101 was closed Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated Monterey County due to flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig-alert was issued at 3:51 p.m. for the closure at Payson Street.

Caltrans crews were trying to clear the water from at least the northbound side, CHP officials said.

According to Monterey County Sheriff's Office there are evacuations in Chualar where the flood is up to four-feet high in some areas. Deputies are responding in the area with rescue vehicles for stranded flood victims.

There were additional reports of flooding on Old Stage and Alisal roads. The sheriff's office says to avoid the area.

KTVU contributed to this report.

Advertisement



