Florida condo collapse: Death toll climbs to 60 amid recovery effort

The death toll climbed to 60 people in a collapsed condo building in Florida as the painstaking search for survivors switched to a recovery effort, officials said.

Six additional victims were discovered overnight in the rubble, officials said Thursday, bringing the death toll to 60 in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, located just north of Miami Beach. At least 80 people were unaccounted for, although detectives were still working to verify that each of those listed as missing was actually in the building when it collapsed.

Rescuers had spent 14 days digging in the mound of concrete and twisted steel, searching in vain for any sign of life, until the rescue turned into a recovery effort late Wednesday, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"We have all asked God for a miracle, so the decision to transition from rescue to recovery is an extremely difficult one," Levine Cava said.

"They’ve used every possible strategy, and every possible technology available to them to find people in the rubble," she said. "They’ve removed over 7 million pounds of concrete and debris from the mound. They’ve used sonar, cameras, dogs, heavy machinery. They’ve searched for void spaces and they’ve searched for victims. They ran into a building they were told could collapse, and they braved fire, smoke, torrential rain, and strong winds in the hopes of finding people alive."

Hours before the formal transition to a recovery mission, emergency workers joined local officials, rabbis and chaplains in a moment of silence.

Rescue workers with the Miami Dade Fire Rescue embrace after a moment of silence near the memorial site for victims of the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on July 7, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Expand

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told families during a private briefing that crews would stop using rescue dogs and listening devices.

"Our sole responsibility at this point is to bring closure," he said, as relatives cried in the background.

Officials vowed to continue the recovery efforts until they find the remains of every one of the missing. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said he expects it will take several more weeks.

The unstable portion of the building that was still standing after the collapse was demolished on Sunday, allowing rescuers to access new areas of the scene and briefly rekindling the hope of finding survivors.

Teams found voids, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no survivors emerged. Instead, teams recovered more than a dozen additional victims. Because the building fell in the early morning hours, many were found dead in their beds.

No one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the 12-story building fell. After initially hoping for miraculous rescues, families had slowly braced themselves for the news that their relatives did not survive.

"For some, what they’re telling us, it’s almost a sense of relief when they already know (that someone has died) and they can just start to put an end to that chapter and start to move on," said Miami-Dade firefighter and paramedic Maggie Castro, who has updated families daily.

The cause of the collapse of the Champlain, which was built in 1981, remains under investigation. Crews have removed 124 tons of debris from the site, which was being sorted and stored in a warehouse as potential evidence, officials said.

A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed extensive repairs. The report also found "abundant cracking" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building came down, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had "gotten significantly worse" and that major repairs would cost at least $15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed.

Authorities are launching a grand jury investigation into the collapse and at least six lawsuits have been filed by Champlain Towers families.

RELATED: Florida condo collapse: 16-year-old survivor was conscious after falling 'several stories’

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.