Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez hopes to be released on bail

Former mixed martial arts champion Cain Velasquez hopes to be released on bail during a court hearing in San Jose on Monday after prosecutors charged him with trying to kill a man suspected of molesting a 4-year-old relative.

The bail hearing is scheduled before Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Jose Franco at 9 a.m. A plea hearing is scheduled for June.

Valasquez is being represented by high-profile attorney Mark Geragos, who did not immediately respond for comment.

Velasquez faces 10 assault and weapons charges that could result in more than 20 years of jail time. He was denied bail in March and remains in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

At the time, Geragos blasted the decision to keep his client in jail, while the suspected child molester was free.

"This is why people are disgusted - and rightfully so - with the criminal justice system," Geragos said. "We plan on vindicating Cain. We plan on getting Cain back to his family."

Velasquez had received a lot of support, with people using the hashtag #FreeCain since his arrest.

Velasquez allegedly fired multiple shots at a car carrying a man accused of molesting a 4-year-old related to Velasquez.

That man, 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte, was charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. That child is related to Velasquez, though the exact relationship hasn't been made public.

Goularte was granted supervised release at his arraignment in February. He was on his way to get fitted for an ankle monitor with his parents when Velasquez allegedly chased him and his stepfather, and began firing at the car.

The bullets ended up wounding Goularte’s stepfather. Goularte was not injured.

According to Santa Clara County sheriff’s investigators and prosecutors, the child told their parents in February about being molested at a home daycare in San Martin run by Goularte’s mother.

Velasquez has denied interviews.

But last month, he broke his silence on social media.

"To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough," Velasquez wrote on Instagram. "From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love."